Traffic Advisory As APC Presidential Rally Holds In Lagos On Tuesday

TRAVEL ADVISORY]: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) PRESIDENTIAL MEGA RALLY SLATED FOR TUESDAY, 21ST FEBRUARY, 2023 AT TESLIM BALOGUN STADIUM, SURULERE, LAGOS.

As a result of the above-stated, there will be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful and Supporters from the Local Airport to Stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way – Maryland – Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi) Jibowu – Empire – Moshalashi – Ojuelegba Barracks Stadium.

Hence, Motorists are advised to make use of the following alternative routes during the procession:

1. FROM LOCAL AIRPORT TO MARYLAND, USE:

Kodesoh – Obafemi Awolowo Way – Kudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road) Ojota – Maryland and connect destination

2. FROM LOCAL AIRPORT TO KETU – MILE 12, USE:

Kodesoh – Obafemi Awolowo Way – Secretariat Road – Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up) – Ojota Interchange Ketu and connect destination

While the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by the Motorists without any hassle.

In addition, in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, Motorists can make use of the following:

IKORODU TO LAGOS /LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS/OSHODI, USE:

Old Toll Gate – Alapere – Ogudu – Iyana Oworo – Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination

APAPA – OSHODI EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS, USE:

Oshodi Bridge – Anthony Bridge – Gbagada – Iyana Oworo – Third Mainland bridge to connect destination

OJUELEGBA – SURULERE, USE:

Lawanson – Itire Road – Ogunlana – Drive – Akerele – Shitta Roundabout

(a) Adeniran Ogunsaya – Bode Thomas

(b) Masha – Adelabu – Census – Babs Animashaun Bode Thomas or (Doyin – Eric Moore – Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) – Costain and connect destination

(c) Masha – Kilo

COSTAIN – SURULERE USE:

(a) Costain – Iponri – Iponri Estate – Bode Thomas and connect destination

(b) Costain – Abebe Village – Eric Moore – Doyin – Bode Thomas OR Babs Animashaun (Babs Animaghaun – Census – Adelabu) Masha and connect destination

In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Signed:

Mr. Bolaji Oreagba,

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,

(LASTMA)