Turkey Earthquake: Christian Atsu Found Dead! – Agent

Nana Sechere is the player’s agent.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support

I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.
