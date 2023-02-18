Turkey Earthquake: Christian Atsu Found Dead! – Agent

Nana Sechere is the player’s agent.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support

I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

https://twitter.com/iAmNana7/status/1626846973675315201?t=iIQ93WCO9PSMMP4GsGW__g&s=19