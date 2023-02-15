UCL: Borussia Dortmund Vs Chelsea 1 – 0 – (Live)

Die Borussen are currently third in the Bundesliga table and are contenders to win the title. Borussia Dortmund fares off quite well in the UEFA Champions League at times. They gave a tough fight to Manchester City last season but lost in the second leg.

Borussia Dortmund did great in the Group Stages of the UEFA Champions League, losing just one game.

Chelsea have been on a spending spree this season. The Blues spent a whopping £291 million in the transfer window. However it’ll take more than money for the entire team to gel together and get in form. After drawing with West Ham, Chelsea are 9th in the Premier League table. After winning the UEFA Champions League two seasons ago Chelsea were bound to fall off the reign. They did give a tough fight to eventual Champions Real Madrid and showed their fighting spirit.

The Blues did great in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League finishing first and losing only one game.