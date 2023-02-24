UEFA Last 16 Draw: Man United To Face Real Betis As Arsenal Face Sporting

Manchester United have been drawn against Real Betis in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The first leg will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday 9 March, with the return fixture in Spain falling seven days later on Thursday 16 March.

Erik ten Hag’s men molest Barcelona 2-1 in last night’s second-leg thriller at Old Trafford, to go through 4-3 on aggregate from the knockout round play-offs.

The Reds had seven possible opponents in the draw which took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. All of them were group winners from the first stage of the Europa League and fellow Premier League side Arsenal were the only seeded team we were unable to face.

Full draw

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Union Berlin vs Union SG

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe

Manchester United vs Betis

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Leverkusen vs Ferencváros

Juventus vs Freiburg

Source: https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague/status/1629080606381338625?t=f5hR4Tquf0QAKVWX13izzg&s=19