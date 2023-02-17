We Did Not Authorise Commercial Banks To Collect Old ₦500, ₦1000 Notes – CBN

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Central Bank of Nigeria @cenbank

PRESS RELEASE
https://twitter.com/cenbank/status/1626613433339707394

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy