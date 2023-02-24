We Have Intelligence That Names Won’t Be On Ballot Boxes – LP Spokesman

While chatting with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV’s “The 2023 Verdict,” LP Spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo said his party has gotten ‘intelligence’ that INEC won’t use names on ballot boxes, just party logos.

Channels TV tweeted a clip from the programme on their official Twitter handle and has attracted a lot of eyes on Naija Twitter with many asking if Kenneth has ever voted in any Nigeria election.

We have intelligence that party logos, not names, will be used for ballot boxes, says Labour Party spokesman Kenneth Okonkwo.

