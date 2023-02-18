‘We Will Never Forget You’: Hatayspor, Atsu’s Former Clubs Mourn Player (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilvO76N_yeI

Atsu’s winning goal scored in the last minute for Hatayspor, hours before the devastating earthquake.

We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.

Everton FC

The body of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.

REST in PEACE ATSU

Hatayspor

It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu was a Chelsea player between 2013 and 2017 having signed from Porto. He did not make a competitive appearance for our men’s first team having spent his seasons as a Blue out on loan, although he featured in some pre-season games.

During those years, the Ghanaian international was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, also scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Ghana finished runners-up.

His loans took him to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle before he was transferred permanently to St James’ Park.

He moved to Turkey to play for Hatayspor last year.

Chelsea sends our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy.

Chelsea FC

We are profoundly saddened to learn that our former player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

A proud Ghanaian who played for his country on 65 occasions, Christian represented our club between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances.

Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League.

After leaving St. James’ Park in 2021, he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Raed FC before moving to Turkey with Hatayspor in summer 2022.

Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time.

Newcastle United FC

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this awful time.

AFC Bournemouth

