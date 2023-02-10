“What Are Buhari’s Legacies Bola Tinubu Wants To Continue If Voted Into Power?”

By Ayokunle Odekunle

It is a fundamental principle that elections are a referendum on the incumbent. It also goes without saying, that contestants on a party’s platform are to run on the party’s record. Or lack of it.

I will give examples

The Obasanjo, running on the platform of the newly formed PDP campaigned on Economic prosperity, Banking consolidations, unbundling of the telecoms industry and what have you.

Alongside his Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the administration delivered on these promises.

Hence, the PDP in seeking the peoples’ mandate in 2003, 2007 and 2011 ran on the party’s records. The Late Umaru Musa Yar’dua (in 2007), Goodluck Jonathan (in 2011 & 2015) touted the party’s numerous achievements in office and promised to do even better.

In 2019, the Atiku/Obi ticket also ran on the party’s record stretching back to 1999. They embraced both the successes and failures of the numerous PDP administrations.

It’s how it works; a candidate cannot seek to separate himself from his party’s successes or failures.

Brings me to the main issue, which is Bola Tinubu’s attempts at touting himself as ‘pro masses’ by trying to somehow separate himself from his party’s monumental failures and anti-people policies that have being since 2015.

It doesn’t work that way.

Nigerians have unanimously agreed that the APC administration since 2015 is the worst of our lifetime. What’s more? Everyone (including APC supporters) are in agreement that the Buhari-led APC Government’s Anti-people policies have made people poorer and more miserable.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate has promised (with no ambiguities) to continue the failed anti-people policies of the current government.

You don’t have to take my word for it

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/560299-2023-again-tinubu-vows-to-build-on-buharis-legacy.html?tztc=1

What is this Buhari legacy Bola Tinubu wants to continue if voted into power?

Fuel scarcity

Border closures

Corruption

Monumental debts with nothing to show

Naira scarcity

Increased insurgency across the fro political regions

ASUU strikes

Cryptocurrency ban

Etc

It is on record that Bola Tinubu has sided with the Buhari administration over the people of Nigeria since 2015. He has defended and justified the Government’s inhumane policies with no remorse. Same applies to his teeming followers.

As you head for the polls in two weeks Thereabout, it’s expedient on you to go with the #SafeChoice which is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is running on his party’s platform of prosperity.

If you want the APC anti-people policies to be a thing of the past, you have to reject Tinubu

Nigerians must reject Tinubu’s sly attempts at distancing himself from his party’s failure. The coming election is a referendum on the APC and they must be voted out from Top to bottom on the ballot.