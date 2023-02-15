What Are The Existing And The Potential Tourist Attraction Sites In Your State?

I will talk about Anambra..

Existing:
1. Ogbunike Cave
2. Ogbaukwu Cave and Water-Falls in Owerre-Ezukala.
3. Agulu Lake

Potential:
1. Oraukwu Twin Gullies
2. Nnobi Cashew Plantations

