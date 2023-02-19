What Are Your Favourite Hymns?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Let’s gather and discuss

Mine: stand up, stand up for jesus
On christ the solid rock i stand

Those hymns soothes for soul.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy