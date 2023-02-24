‘Why Is It So Hard To Find My Wife/Soulmate?’

I have been seriously searching for my soul mate and wife but this has been a herculean task so far.

I have met in the past some very suitable and wonderful ladies who we were deeply into each other but I was either too naive at the time or wasn’t ready for marriage so they had to move on.

Now that I am ready and able, no show!!!

I don’t want to just get married anyhow to anyone, I want someone who’s God fearing,my soul mate, someone who I’m attracted, loving, peaceful and so on.

I’m so confused!! Is true love this hard to find??!