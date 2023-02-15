Wike Plays Host To Tinubu At Rivers State Government House (Video)

Nyesom Plays Host To Tinubu At Rivers State Government House(Video)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is currently paying a courtesy call on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike at the Rivers State Government House.

The visit follows a successful APC presidential rally at Rivers State’s Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The APC vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, the former governors of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, and Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, are all among Tinubu’s entourage.

