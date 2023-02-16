Wike Smile As He Walks With Tinubu After Tinubu’s Visit To His Residence (Video)

All Smiles As Wike Escorts Tinubu After His Visit To His Residence (Video)

Earlier today, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike hosted the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Government House.

Tinubu was received by Wike and his whole cabinet, and following the meeting, Wike met behind closed doors with the Jagaban.

Here is that amazing scene in which the governor of Rivers State was seen cheerfully escorting the Jagaban from his residence.

