Williams Uchemba Shares Pictures Of His Daughter At 1

The comedian and actor Williams Uchemba has written a beautiful note to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday and also revealed God’s instructions to him years before birthing her.

Sharing a video reel documenting the journey with his wife, from finding out they were having a baby to the antenatal activities and the delivery.

The video also contained beautiful images detailing the growth of the baby.

While captioning the video, the actor made certain revelations about some of the instructions he got many years ago about his first child.

He wrote that he was instructed not to share the baby’s face until she turns one.

He wrote, “At age 17 years it was laid in my spirit that my first child will be a girl and I would name her Chikammara which means (god knows more than me). I didn’t understand why until I was led to read Jeremiah 29:11 which says “ for I know the plans I have for you,” declares the lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future“ Certain instructions were given on how to raise her and one of it was I should not reveal her face until she turns 1 (reasons I still don’t know until now) and, in much as I really wanted to share her picture, I had to obey. Today 8th of February my first fruit turns one and I am happy to share all the wonderful moments we’ve shared with her in this past year.”

Uchemba and his wife welcomed their child together on February 8, 2022, and this is the first time we are seeing their baby.

He shared that he doesn’t know the reason he was instructed to conceal the identity, even now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZdsSzMlx5/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=