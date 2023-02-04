World Cancer Day 2023

TODAY IS WORLD CANCER DAY

World Cancer Day aims to prevent millions of deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is ”CLOSE THE CARE GAP”

The global cancer epidemic is huge and is set to rise.

Currently, 8.2 million people die from cancer worldwide every year, out of which 4 million are premature deaths (aged 30 to 69 years).

Urgent action needs to be taken to raise awareness about the disease and to develop practical strategies to address the cancer burden. Global disparities in access to prevention, treatment and palliative care are growing exponentially.

World Cancer Day is the ideal opportunity to spread the word and raise the profile of cancer in people’s minds, in the world’s media, and on the global health and development agenda.

Every single person has the ability to make a difference, large or small, but together the health community can make real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer.