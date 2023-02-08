You Are A Fool, If You Vote For Tinubu, Atiku Or Obi – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has said that anyone who votes for the three frontline presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election is a “fool”, IGBERETV reports.

He stated this on his Instastories while shading his colleague, Peter Okoye of the PSquare music group.

Seun and Peter have been criticizing each other online after the former said that Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is an “opportunist and not the messiah people think he is”. Peter who is a supporter of Obi took to Instagram to slam Seun, saying the afrobeat singer has erased his father, Fela Kuti’s history.

https://instagram.com/stories/bigbirdkuti/3033446521978355628?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=