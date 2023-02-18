You Are Just A Sperm Donor, A Deadbeat – Tonto Dikeh Calls Out Ex-Husband, Churchill

“I wake up everyday apologising to my child for having you as a sperm donor” Tonto Dikeh calls out ex-husband Churchill

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has slammed her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill for posting their son on his birthday, IGBERETV reports.

Churchill and Tonto’s son, King Andre turned 7 yesterday, Feb. 17, and Churchill posted a photo to wish Andre a happy birthday.

In the caption, he said he misses his son and hopes to see him soon.

This led to comments from social media users sympathising with Churchill and begging Tonto to let him see his son.

Tonto then hit back and claimed Churchill has made no efforts to see their son or contribute to his upbringing yet he comes on social media to give a different impression. She accused him of using their son to chase clout

She added that Churchill is just a sperm donor and she regrets choosing him as one for her son.

See her posts below.

