You stood by Borno during trying times- Zulum Hails Tinubu

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), showed the state unmatched support during the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking on Saturday at the presidential rally in the state, the governor appreciated Tinubu for picking Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

In a statement by the Tinubu media office, Zulum was quoted as saying the former governor of Lagos is a “political ally” of Borno, who has “shown concerns for the state in difficult times”.

“You have done all for us and now it is for us to deliver APC in Borno state. Tinubu is more than a political ally for the state as he had shown concerns for the difficult times the state went through during the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency more than anyone else,” he said.

“During our trying times, he has always been with us. He has visited us between seven and eight times in the last eleven years. There is nobody else that has done anything like that for us.”

On his part, Tinubu said he will reactivate oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin and recharge the drying lake to generate jobs and boost agricultural production in the area.

“Security is top on our agenda and Nigeria will see peace and stability. The Borno people and their neighbours will witness prosperity and happiness,” he said.

“Zulum is a symbol of continuity. Shettima is a representation of achievement.”

https://www.thecable.ng/you-stood-by-borno-during-trying-times-zulum-hails-tinubu-at-apc-rally