Your Action Can Lead To Anarchy – Festus Keyamo Slams Buhari (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9n65anE5qE

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labor and employment, has opposed President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on the naira redesign program.

Keyamo, who is also the official spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said during a live interview appearance on Channels Television on Friday that Buhari was given the incorrect advice to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the legality of the old naira notes.

He stated that nobody should be above the law and that Buhari’s actions were in violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, sanctioned the continued use of the old 200 naira notes as legal cash until April 10th on Thursday during a national broadcast.

The president announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria will reintroduce the old 200 naira notes into circulation (CBN).

The previous N500 and N1,000, however, are no longer accepted as legal money, he added.

This goes against a previous Supreme Court order on the subject that ordered all old notes to continue to be legal money until a final ruling was made in the case that was before the high court.

In an effort to deflect responsibility, Keyamo claimed in an interview on Friday that he wasn’t among those who advised Buhari on the matter, but that if he had been, he would have advised the President to fully abide by the Supreme Court’s order and permit the old naira notes to continue in use past February 10 while the case is being finally decided by the high court.

“If I were to advise him (President Buhari), I would have advised differently. I did not advise him, it’s not my responsibility, I don’t know who.”

https://thisweekng.com/2023/02/naira-swap-policy-your-action-can-lead-to-anarchy-festus-keyamo-slams-buhari-on-national-tv-video/