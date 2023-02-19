Your Policies Hurting Ordinary Nigerians, Atiku Tells CBN

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP,) has assured Nigerians that if elected president in the forthcoming general elections he will ensure no one lose his legitimately earned money as a result of naira redesign policy.

Atiku via his social media handles appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow commercial banks to collect old N500 and N1000 notes to ease the sufferings face by Nigerians.

He urged the apex bank to make the new notes available.

“The CBN currency policy is hurting ordinary citizens and those who legitimately earned their money. The apex bank should, as a matter of urgency, allow commercial banks to join the CBN in the collection of the deposits of old N500 and N1000 notes.

“The new currency should be immediately made available in sufficient quantities to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“I assure you that when we come to power by the mandate of your votes, the PDP administration will not allow any Nigerian who legitimately earned their money to lose a single kobo of it.

“You can take that promise to the bank because our aim is to create prosperity and not to impoverish our people,” he said.

Source: https://dailytrust.com/your-policies-hurting-ordinary-nigerians-atiku-tells-cbn/