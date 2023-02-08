Youths Dragged Down Tinubu’s Banner In Ogun State (Photos)

By   On  In Uncategorized Leave a comment 

Some residents in Ogun State were spotted tearing down APC Presidential Candidate Banner apart. I think this is related to the riot that ended with bullet been shot at Protesters

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster