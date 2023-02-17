Youths Hold “Endurance Walk” For Tinubu In Owerri (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EmsjaNPmkc

Endurance walk for Tinubu in Owerri Imo state. May the Jagaban overcome all the booby traps on his way to victory on 25 February. Amen

https://twitter.com/aonanuga1956/status/1626538841527005185

