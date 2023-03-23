10th Assembly: Why North West Deserve Speakership – Ibrahim Suleiman Posted

Now that the general election is over, our immediate attention must be geared towards the leadership of the National Assembly, the representatives of the people in Government. While Nigerians were engrossed in the Presidential election race, most people ignored the National Assembly elections. According to a poll by the intelligence company SBM, interest in National Assembly elections by the electorate was below 20% before the election on February 25, showing ,out people do not under stand the importance of the National Assembly. Nigerians must immediately change this attitude and follow the nomination and election of Leaders in the 10th Assembly keenly as they did the Presidential Election.

One of the major factors in National Assembly leadership is the zoning of roles to reflect the diversity of the country, since the National Assembly is filled with Senators and Reps from all states in the country cutting across most tribes, the zoning arrangement usually come from the political party with the majority in the house and legislators usually follow this agreement to share principal offices, we have seen little exceptions like the infamous election that made Dr Bukola Saraki the Senate President when he was able to unite opposition Senators with a faction from his own party to emerge victorious like his colleague in the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara that was able to achieve same.

As the election for the Speakership draws close, the APC must look within itself and remain steadfast to do the right thing for national unity in sharing these positions, they must consider competence, character, experience, contribution to the party and victory and the principle of Federal Character. These are all factors that will determine the speakership position and this will also depend largely on the Senate Presidency tussle.

After the success of the APC ticket, it is apparent that the Senate Presidency will be zoned to either one of the two Christian majority zones, The South East and the South South in order to emphasize national unity. Seeing as both the President (South West) and Vice President (North East) are muslims, it goes without saying that the Senate Presidency is now a straight battle between the other two Southern zones, after competence and experience is considered and most legislators will be expecting the party leadership and the President elect to provide instructions on this.

This takes us to the Speakership, the North West, Nigeria’s most populated zone with the most states and voters contributed immensely to the APC victory in the Presidential election. President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu polled 2,652,824 of his votes, some 31% from the North west region alone, more than any other zone, the North West will definitely make a strong claim for Speakership and they have experienced legislators to present to the party and the House of Representatives. One of the experienced lawmakers that is expected to throw his hat into the ring is Hon. Tajudeen Abass Kaduna(APC) a 4th term representative that is cool headed, a requirement for a potentially volatile 10th National Assembly. Hon Abass sponsored the most number of bills assented to by the President in both the 8th and 9th Assembly, showing his effectiveness and brilliance in Law making.

With the names above, it is clear that the North West’s claim to speakership, counting for experience and competence is solid and it will be very good for the progress and unity of the country if the party leadership and the President elect provide immediate guidance and leadership in order of us to have a peaceful and effective 10th National Assembly.

https://ourdailywire.com/10th-assembly-why-north-west-deserve-speakership-by-ibrahim-suleiman/