10th Senate: APC Leads With 51 Seats, PDP 27, LP 7

ON Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the 9th Senate came into being and the Senator representing Yobe North, Dr Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress, APC, was elected the President of the Senate, with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central becoming his deputy.

From the outcome of the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections, what the 10th Senate will look like is taking shape.

Prior to last Saturday’s election, about 55 of 109 Senators failed to secure return tickets from their various political parties. The reasons for the failure include aspiring for higher political offices; outright loss at party primaries and zoning arrangement in respective senatorial districts.

Before the primaries four Senators had written and indicated interest to contest for the position of the President as that connotes that they were not coming back to the Senate to continue with Legislative activities. They were the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North; Rochas Okorocha, APC, Imo West; Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central and Ajayi Robert Borrofice, APC, Ondo North.

Some Senators in the present 9th Senate had also resigned from the Senate following their election and appointment into various positions outside the National Assembly. They were Senators Abdullahi Adamu, APC, Nasarawa West who became the National Chairman of the ruling APC; Abubakar Kyari, APC, Borno North who became the Deputy National Chairman of the party and Hassan Mohammed, APC, Zamfara Central, who was appointed the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

With the election over, the 109 Senatorial Districts will be filled by old and new lawmakers for the 10th Senate when the 9th Senate expires on June 11, 2023.

30 current lawmakers return

As the 9th Senate rounds off in June, indications have emerged that of the present lawmakers in the Red Chamber, 30 of them won re-election. The ruling APC has majority of the senators-elect with 51 seats; the has 27 seats; Labour Party, LP 7 slots; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, three seats; and Social Democratic Party, SDP, two seats. The Young Progressives Party, YPP and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA have one seat each.

Ex-Governors’ aborted dreams

One interesting aspect of Saturday’s election is the fact that the 10th Senate will be shaped by new members with Governors who had aspired to return to the Senate as a retirement place defeated and blocked from achieving their aspirations.

