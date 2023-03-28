20-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Lagos (Photos)

A 20-year-old man identified as Sodiq Olayemi, has committed suicide in the Epe area of Lagos state on March 25, IGBERETV reports.

Sodiq’s body was found hanging inside an uncompleted building in the area.

His father received a call from his wife that the deceased was found hanging in the uncompleted building. The father immediately alerted the police who sent in detectives to the scene. Preliminary investigations showed no mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased. The police have begun an investigation into the matter.

