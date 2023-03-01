2023 Elections: We Own Lagos, We Own Nigeria – MC Oluomo’s Son Boasts (Pix)

King West, the son of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, MC Oluomo, has reacted to the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the wee hours of Wednesday morning declared the former Governor of Lagos State as the winner of the election after polling the highest number of votes ahead of his counterparts from other political parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar came second behind Tinubu while Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, emerged third in the race.

In a post on his Instagram stories, MC Oluomo’s son boasted they own Lagos and Nigeria, adding that Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be reelected for a second term.

According to him, nothing will stop Sanwo-Olu’s victory in Lagos irrespective of how the opposition parties will fight.

He said: “Na we get Lagos, Na we get Nigeria, free announcement for those at the back. Sanwoolu is going to be elected for second term if you like go and pack everyone in your village to come and vote.

“There’s no promo during the governorship elections. For those of you that attended Tunde Ednut school of politics, you can choose to remain ignorant to the fact that politics is not for the faint hearted. Obi is a boy, I am even smarter than him.”

