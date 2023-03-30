23 Yahoo Boys Caught With 43 Phones, 11 Laptops, Charms, 6 Exotic Cars In Enugu (Pix)

EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested along the Monark, Emene and Golf axis of Enugu state, following actionable intelligence.

The suspects include Ugwuanyi Innocent Kasiemobi, Emmanuel Chukwu Agwu, Onyeama Christian Arinze, Hycienth Nnabuike Emmanuel, Chibueze Augustine Oluebube, Ogaraku Chidiebube Obinna, Chibueze Stanley Onyedikachi, Austus Jeffrey Chiemerem, Ikechi David Faithful and Okafor Collins Chika.

Others are Chimaobi Chukwu Joshua, Onuoha Miracle Oluebubu, Udo Ugochukwu Stanley, Igbo Christian Ikenna, Nweke Kingsley David, Obinna Stanley Obumneme, Okocha Elisha Ewah, Nweke Cosmas Chidera, Justice Anyaegbunam Mba, David Kingsley Nweke, Eze Henry Chiwetalu, Nweke Edwin Chidubem and Ikechi David.

Items recovered include six exotic cars: One Mercedez Benz E350, one Lexus ES350, one Mercedes Benz CLE, one Toyota Camry, a Toyota Avalon and a black Mercedes Benz.

Other items recovered are forty-three mobile phones, eleven computers laptops and charms.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

