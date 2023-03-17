6-Year-Old Girl Mistakes Petrol For Kerosene, Burns Self While Practicing Cooking

A six-year-old girl has sustained burns while practicing cooking together with her playmates in Abuja.

City & Crime gathered that the girl brought a gallon containing petrol which she thought was kerosene and emptied the content on the firewood she and her mates had gathered for practicing their cooking skills.

The father of the girl, Christopher Israel, told City & Crime at the Kubwa General Hospital where the girl is being admitted that the incident happened about two months ago but that the girl was yet to recover from the injuries.

He said the girl, Strong Tochukwu Israel, was initially rushed to a clinic within the community where she was first treated, but with little improvement two month into the incident.

“So, I was advised to take her to the Kubwa General Hospital for another round of treatment two weeks ago,’’ he said.

https://dailytrust.com/girl-6-mistakes-petrol-for-kerosene-burns-self-while-practicing-cooking/