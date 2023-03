83% of Presidential and National Assembly Results Uploaded on INEC Portal

Technology always requires management of congestion. So it is gradual and steady, but Surely.

https://inecelectionresults.ng/pres/elections/63f8f25b594e164f8146a213?type=pres

What Political Parties need to focus on is BVAS for the Tribunal….the numbers accredited Vs. the numbers that voted

God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria