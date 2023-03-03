A Policeman, Olalere Michael, Kills His Lover & Himself After Row In Kwara

A policeman, Olalere Michael, on Thursday committed suicide after shooting his girlfriend, identified simply as Tosin to death on the premises of a private school located on Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, in the Ilorin area of Kwara State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the policeman who was attached to the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, and his lover were together when a misunderstanding ensued between them.

It was learnt that the misunderstanding degenerated and the policeman reportedly attempted attacking his lover but she fled.

In a bid to carry out his plan, our correspondent gathered that the policemen, who was angered by the misunderstanding between him and his lover, visited the family house of his lover’s friend on Erin Ile Road, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, to attack Tosin with a cutlass.

According to residents and shop owners around the school, the policeman who had been on the trail of his lover, caught up with her on the school premises and shot her dead with an AK-47 rifle.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased lover brought her daughter to the school when the police sergeant took advantage of the situation to perpetrate the crime around 8am on the school premises.

After shooting Tosin in the chest three times, the police sergeant corked the gun, stood the rifle vertically on the ground, aimed his throat and used his leg to pull the trigger, blowing his head in the process.

The policeman died on the spot.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said policemen detailed to the scene of the attack evacuated the corpses.

In the statement titled, ‘RE: KILLING OF A LADY AND SELF BY A POLICE SERGEANT IN ILORIN’, Ajayi described the incident as a case of love gone sour, adding that it had nothing to do with police brutality.

The statement read, “Around 08.05am on March 2, 2023, information reached the command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag F/NO 497093 as Sergeant Olalere Michael later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin, went to the Chapel of Redemption, Agba Dam Housing Estate in Ilorin, and shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died.

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality. Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”

When our correspondent visited Tosin’s family house, her elder sister, whose shop is located close to the scene of the attack, refused to speak on the sad incident that led to the death of her sister.

