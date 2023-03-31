Abia Governor Ikpeazu Sacks All Special Advisers

JUST IN! Ikpeazu Sacks All Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Technical Officers

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of all Political appointees in the State.

Those affected include; Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers and Technical Officers.

The Governor further directs the State Accountant General to ensure immediate payment of March,2023 stipends to all the appointees.

The Governor thanked them for their contributions and services to the State and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Barr. Chris Ezem

Secretary to Abia State Government.

30th March, 2023.