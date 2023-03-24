Abia PDP Gave Themselves 108,000 Votes In Obingwa Against 9k – Alex Otti (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTn6k5Bn8-I

Abia State Governor-Elect, Alex Otti has said that PDP gave themselves 108,000 votes in Obingwa LGA as against over 9,000 votes they truly won in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

He said: “The same thing that happened in 2015 was going to happen again, the same local government in the state is used to commit electoral fraud and manipulations and that’s Obingwa Local government.

“This time around, the BVAS was bypassed in a few wards and then results were written and these results kept mutating.

“As an additional local government were collated, the results from Obingwa changed, it was 81,000 in the first place, and that’s why in the original result sheet, you will see the total number of accredited voters in their own imagination as 81,000.

“From there, it went to 86,000 and from 86,000, it went to 92,000, until it got to 108,000.

“But at the time, INEC intervened and called for election materials to be brought to Abuja for a review, INEC found out that there were only 27,400 accredited voters in Obingwa and on the basis of that, they also found out that PDP scored 9,900 votes as against the 108,000 they claimed, while we scored 3,000 plus votes in Obingwa.

“The INEC returning officer pronounced us winners, leading with over 97,000 votes.”