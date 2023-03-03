Notes from the Adab Al-Mufrad Class of our Shaykh, Abu Naasir Ibrahim AbdurRauf, Session 207, held on Saturday, Shaban 5, 1444/February 25, 2023

Abusing People’s Lineages

Some people, in an attempt to raise their status in the society, abuse and talk down on people’s lineages. This act comprises three wrongs:

– Self-amazement, due to arrogance borne out of ignorance

– The abuse itself, as the Prophet has informed us that a believer cannot be one who habitually abuses

– It breaks relationships

Being a person of the Sunnah should not be just upon a claim. It is based on the actions we make. A lot of what we see among the young people today ascribing to the Sunnah are just claims. Do not backbite, slander, abuse, or look down on others.

Two things will remain among the Muslims despite being from the ways of ignorance: Wailing over the dead and casting aspersions at people’s pedigree and lineages.

Don’t insult people’s lineages, lines of descent, or family history. Any noble lineage you have was not chosen by you but gifted by Allah. Don’t look down on anyone. Don’t think you are better than others. The index of superiority with Allah is Taqwa, and that is in the heart. Don’t insult anyone because he can be better in the sight of Allah than you. Allah commands that you drop your shoulder in humility to your brother. If you cannot claim that you fear Allah the most, then what right do you have to raise your shoulders?

It is not wrong that an individual loves his tribe or race or country. However, it is not permissible to be in support of a group of people upon an evil or injustice just because they are from your tribe. Do not allow tribal affiliations to destroy the our center point which is Islam, or the coming together upon goodness. Helping people because they are from your tribe is not Tribalism. However, blindly supporting them regardless of what is true or right is tribalism which is impermissible.

There is no reason whatsoever for a Muslim to commit suicide. It is not an option at all. Close that door. Whoever commits suicide will be punished continuously with the means with which the suicide was committed.