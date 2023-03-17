Adamu Garba Slams GRV For Not Removing His Cap & Shoes At Oba’s Palace In Lagos (Pix)

Adamu Garba Slams GRV For Not Removing His Cap And Shoes At Oba’s Palace In Lagos (Photos)

A chieftain and ex-presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba has criticized Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for not removing his cap and shoes when he visited Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu at his Palace on Thursday, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adamu shared photo of himself at the Oba’s palace, and wrote;

“Even I, a Fulani removed my cap & shoes when I paid homage at the Ooni of Ife’s palace. That’s the tradition

But Obidient surrogate in Lagos, entered Oba of Lagos palace with his shoes & cap. Oba, who doesn’t waste time told him Sanwo will win but he can waist around if he likes”

