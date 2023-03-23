AFCON 2023 ‘NEPA’ Messes Up Nigeria’s Schedule As Super Eagles Train In Darkness

It was an embarrassing and disappointing sight as the Super Eagles’ preparation for the Guinea-Bissau clash suffered a setback

Nigeria’s Super Eagles trained in darkness on Tuesday ahead of the crucial AFCONQ2023 clash against Guinea-Bissau this Friday in Abuja.

Nigeria Super Eagles opened camp on Sunday for the encounter with almsot a full house by Tuesday night.

Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey were the latest to arrive, taking the number of players in camp to 21 heading into the night session on Tuesday.

Super Eagles suffer blackout

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

However, on arrival at the Moshood Abiola international stadium to continue their preparation, the Super Eagles were met with a blackout.

The team went on to the pitch to train in peach darkness as coach Jose Peseiro and his team out the players through their paces.

Nigeria will host Guinea-Bissau on Friday before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for the second leg slated on Monday.

Super Eagles News: Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

The Nigeria Super Eagles are top of the group with six points and will be looking to seal progress with another six points in the double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles form

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro and his men will go into this encounter looking to return to winning ways after a poor run of form.

Nigeria Super Eagles are on a run of four matches without a win, with the team only scoring one goal in that time.

The Eagles suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will know they cannot afford further slip-ups.

Nigeria’s last appearance at the MKO Abiola international in Abuja was the in-famous 1-1 draw with Ghana which ended the team’s World Cup dreams and Peseiro will look to afford a repeat of that performance on Friday.

