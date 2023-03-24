AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria Vs Guinea Bissau Today At 5pm

2023 African Cup of Nations, AFCON,

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau.

Date: Fri. 24th March 2023

Venue: Abuja National stadium

https://www.eurosport.com/football/africa-cup-of-nations-qualification/2023/nigeria-guinea-bissau_mtc1336379/live.shtml

