Aftermath Of 2023 Presidential Election: Are Old Naira Notes Coming Back?

After the announcement by CBN that old notes are to be totally faced out by Feb 10, which was later extended by a week to February 17. And the excruciating cash crunch that followed the policy, certain APC Governors like El-Rufai, Dapo Abiodun, Ganduje etc were confident that Old naira notes will still be spent in Nigeria for a long time and called CBN bluff.

Do you think with the election results that has seen Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President Elect, that the policy will be scrapped and Old naira notes will be allowed to be legal tender again, at least until the new notes are evenly distributed in the country?