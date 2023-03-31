Agbakoba Seeks Punishment For Interim Government Planners

•Says it’s unconstitutional, treasonable

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has called for serious punishment for those behind the plans to scuttle the nation’s democratic process through an interim government arrangement.

In a statement yesterday, Agbakoba said Nigeria’s 1999 constitution had no interim government arrangement, adding that those harbouring such plans as disclosed recently by the Department of State Security, DSS, should be severely resisted and punished.

“I suggest that the gravest possible consequences must be applied to all who are associated with this treasonable intent,” he stated.

Calling on political actors to respect the rule of law, Agbakoba said: “It is shocking to learn from the Department of State Security, DSS, that secret plans are underway to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process and transition, by arrangements of what is described as an interim government. This will be a major set-back and we must all resist it.

“The general elections have held, albeit under the most challenging circumstance. But a president- elect has emerged and we must respect and accept this as fact. At least for now.

“All leading presidential candidates have approached the courts with grounds of complaint concerning what they consider as electoral irregularities.

“If the presidential candidates have accepted the democratic process by lodging petitions before the courts, then it is very difficult to understand upon what basis anyone considers that an interim government is a viable and legal alternative.

“We must all reject this nonsense and respect our constitution, which has no provision for interim arrangements.

“As the President -elect is sworn into office on May 29, the Judicial process will ultimately render a decision. As Nigerians, we must turn to the courts to render a decision on the petitions before them.

“The judicial process will certainly carry a huge responsibility in the process of democratic consolidation. The notion of the contraption referred to as interim government, has no place in our lives and our constitution. We must all say no.”

Recall that the Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday said it had confirmed a plot by some persons to install an interim government and stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being inaugurated as president.

The DSS said the plot includes embarking on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as securing frivolous court injunctions to stall the inauguration.

It, however, warned those behind the plot to desist or be dealth with.