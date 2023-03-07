Anybody With The Last Name, Vivor, Has A Very Strong Lagos Pedigree – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that anyone with the last name ‘Vivor’ has a strong Lagos pedigree, IGBERETV reports.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor is currently the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state.

Reno wrote on his Twitter handle;

“Anybody with the last name Vivor has a very strong Lagos pedigree. The name is short for Survivor. The Vivors are people who endured slavery and made it back to Lagos more than a century ago as survivors. Rhodes-Vivor means they survived Rhodes and lived to tell.

#TableShaker”

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1633168793970122752?s=19