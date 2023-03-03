APC Didn’t Get 25% In Lagos State – Aisha Yesufu (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWNHDBg9YiA

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist and staunch Peter Obi supporter has claimed that APC didn’t get 25% in Lagos during the just concluded Presidential election in the country.

Yesufu who spoke on Thursday during Channels Television Politics Today said the election was rigged in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared President-elect.

She said: “What we are saying, even the Lagos State was rigged.

“The numbers the APC got was much lower than what we finally have.

“Lagos state, we have all the polling unit result and we know we got way almost double of what was given [by INEC].

“In Lagos state, APC did not get the 25%.”