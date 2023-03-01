APC Wins Imo North Senate Seat And Okigwe South Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Patrick Ndubueze as the winner of the Imo North (Okigwe Zone) Senatorial election and Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha as the winner of the Okigwe South federal constituency election in the February 25th presidential and national assembly election. This announcement was made by INEC’s Returning Officer for Imo North (Okigwe Zone), after collating and announcing the results of the elections held across the zone.

According to the results, Hon. Patrick Ndubueze of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his closest rival, Hon. Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similarly, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha of the APC emerged as the winner of the Okigwe South federal constituency election after defeating her closest rival, Hon. Chikwem Onuoha of the Labour Party.

The announcement of the results was greeted with jubilation by supporters of the APC in the zone, who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election. Hon. Patrick Ndubueze, while speaking to journalists after the announcement of the results, thanked the people of the zone for their support and promised to work tirelessly to ensure that the interests of the people of the zone were well-represented in the Senate.

Similarly, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha, while addressing her supporters, expressed gratitude to the people of the federal constituency for their support and promised to work hard to attract development projects to the area. She also called on her opponents to join hands with her in the task of developing the area, saying that the election was over and it was time to move on.

The February 25th presidential and national assembly election was keenly contested in Imo State, with several political parties fielding candidates for various positions. The election was generally peaceful, and INEC has been commended for its efforts in ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

The declaration of Hon. Patrick Ndubueze as the winner of the Imo North (Okigwe Zone) Senatorial election and Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha as the winner of the Okigwe South federal constituency election in the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly election is a testament to the people's confidence in their ability to represent them at the highest level. It is hoped that they will use their positions to promote the development of the zone and the federal constituency, and work towards improving the welfare of the people they represent.

