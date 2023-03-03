FULL LIST: APC wins Lagos senatorial elections, 20 of 24 house of reps seats
Kunle Daramola
MARCH 2, 2023 7:21 AM
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the three senatorial seats in Lagos.
Idiat Adebule, former deputy governor, won the Lagos west senatorial election, polling 361,296 votes to defeat Segun Adewale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 248,653 votes.
Tokunbo Abiru of the APC polled 178,646 votes to clinch the Lagos east senatorial seat, defeating Nicholas Adekunle, the PDP candidate, who garnered 80,249 votes, while Wasiu Eshinlokun, Lagos deputy speaker, beat PDP’s Gomez Adewale Francis to clinch the Lagos central senatorial district.
The APC also clinched 20 of the 24 house of representatives seats in Lagos, while the Labour Party (LP) took three seats and PDP managed to win one.
Here is the full list:
Constituency Party/name of the winner
Agege APC/ Hammed Adewale
Ajeromi/Ifelodun APC/ Kalejaiye Adeboye
Alimosho APC/ Ganiyu Ayuba
Amuwo-Odofin LP/ George Adegeye
Apapa APC/ Adedayo Olumuyiwa
Badagry APC/ Sesi Whingah
Epe APC/ Raji Olawale
Eti-Osa LP/ Thaddeus Attah
Ibeju-Lekki APC/ Balogun Olusegun
Ifako-Ijaiye APC/ Olabinjo Adeyemi
Ikeja APC/ Faleke Abiodun
Ikorodu APC/ Benson Adegoke
Kosofe APC/ Ogbara Kafilat
Lagos Island I APC/ Badru Dolapo
Lagos Island II APC/ Akiolu Kayode
Lagos Mainland APC/ Moshood Oshun
Mushin I APC/ Alli Taofik
Mushin II APC/ Fayinka Toyin
Ojo PDP/ Obasa Tajudeen
Oshodi-Isolo I APC/ Dawodu Ayinla
Oshodi-Isolo II LP/ Okey Joe
Somolu APC/ Ademorin Kuye
Surulere I APC/ Femi Gbajabiamila
Surulere II APC/ Okunlola Lanre
