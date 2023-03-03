FULL LIST: APC wins Lagos senatorial elections, 20 of 24 house of reps seats

Kunle Daramola

MARCH 2, 2023 7:21 AM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the three senatorial seats in Lagos.

Idiat Adebule, former deputy governor, won the Lagos west senatorial election, polling 361,296 votes to defeat Segun Adewale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 248,653 votes.

Tokunbo Abiru of the APC polled 178,646 votes to clinch the Lagos east senatorial seat, defeating Nicholas Adekunle, the PDP candidate, who garnered 80,249 votes, while Wasiu Eshinlokun, Lagos deputy speaker, beat PDP’s Gomez Adewale Francis to clinch the Lagos central senatorial district.

The APC also clinched 20 of the 24 house of representatives seats in Lagos, while the Labour Party (LP) took three seats and PDP managed to win one.

Here is the full list:

Constituency Party/name of the winner

Agege APC/ Hammed Adewale

Ajeromi/Ifelodun APC/ Kalejaiye Adeboye

Alimosho APC/ Ganiyu Ayuba

Amuwo-Odofin LP/ George Adegeye

Apapa APC/ Adedayo Olumuyiwa

Badagry APC/ Sesi Whingah

Epe APC/ Raji Olawale

Eti-Osa LP/ Thaddeus Attah

Ibeju-Lekki APC/ Balogun Olusegun

Ifako-Ijaiye APC/ Olabinjo Adeyemi

Ikeja APC/ Faleke Abiodun

Ikorodu APC/ Benson Adegoke

Kosofe APC/ Ogbara Kafilat

Lagos Island I APC/ Badru Dolapo

Lagos Island II APC/ Akiolu Kayode

Lagos Mainland APC/ Moshood Oshun

Mushin I APC/ Alli Taofik

Mushin II APC/ Fayinka Toyin

Ojo PDP/ Obasa Tajudeen

Oshodi-Isolo I APC/ Dawodu Ayinla

Oshodi-Isolo II LP/ Okey Joe

Somolu APC/ Ademorin Kuye

Surulere I APC/ Femi Gbajabiamila

Surulere II APC/ Okunlola Lanre

