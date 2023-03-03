Aregbesola Congratulates President-Elect Bola Tinubu

Rauf Aregbesola

@raufaregbesola

JAGABAN: A CALL TO DUTY

I join the leadership of our party, starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON; the National Chairman of our Party and other members of the National Executive Council (NEC),

members of the PCC; other leaders of the party, members nationwide and admirers to congratulate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

@officialABAT, the President-elect, and Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the President-elect, on their victory at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.