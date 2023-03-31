Armed Robbers Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment For Robbing Patience Jonathan

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced one Praise Gelson and Usman Garba to seven years imprisonment for breaking into the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to steal valuables worth millions of naira, IGBERETV reports.

Another defendant, Tamunoala Alatoru was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for negligence to her duties.

In November 2022, the defendants were arraigned before the court on three counts of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder of the former President’s wife.

The trial judge, Justice Ebebeli, in his judgment, found Gelson and Garba, who were the first and third defendants, guilty of armed robbery and attempted murder, noting that the prosecution counsel proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt. Ebebeli also stated that the prosecution proved his case against Alatoru who was the second defendant, especially on negligence in her duties and therefore should be sentenced to six months imprisonment.

