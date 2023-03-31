Asari Dokubo Stages Solidarity Walk For President-Elect Tinubu In Rivers State

A group of Bola Tinubu supporters led by Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo staged a solidarity walk in Rivers State to celebrate his election victory.

The supporters of Tinubu were in their thousands. The crowd swelled as they are joined by more supporters at every junction in Port Harcourt. They hoisted signs with a variety of messages on them. A number of the banners had the words “Solidarity Movement for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” printed on them.

In a series of live recordings, Alhaji Asari Dokubo repeatedly insisted that the elections were free and fair and that the Obidents movement is only furious because they came out on the losing end.

Arise News Reports:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S62KdEBEL4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-3nDfLH4CM