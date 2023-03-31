BBNaija’s Saga & Nini Are Engaged (Photos)

In the past, rumors were flying all over the Nigerian social space about Big Brother Naija housemates, Saga and Nini after a faceless blogger reported that the duo are engaged and they are getting ready for marriage. During the reality show, the two were seen together all the time. Saga on countless occasions suffered severe backlashes from social media users over his obsession with Nini during the show.

After the show, the two were seen together at event places but later maintained a low profile.

Saga and Nini are products of Big Brother Naija season six.

It is now official they are engaged.

It seems another wedding has been sealed

There is a trending video where Saga finally proposed to Nini.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1641811314849792004

