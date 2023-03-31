A Nigerian lady is of the opinion that begging someone for sex is a form of rape.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a thread disapproving of the notion that begging for sex is rape. The Twitter user had written

IT DEFINITELY ISNT RAPE. Begging someone for sex to the point they agree might be exhausting and unhealthy but it isn’t rape. Rape has a clearly defined meaning.

So long as consent was affirmatively given, it isn’t rape.”

Begging for sex is rape – Nigerian lady argues Responding, @LAJOKESAB said begging for sex is definitely rape.

‘’It is definitely Rape. The emotional manipulation that comes with being begged for sex is so exhausting and rigorous that a lot of women give in eventually to be raped. If it was consensual, no one will have to beg.

