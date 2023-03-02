Beneficiaries Of Tinubu/Shettima-NAIRAXI Transit Scheme Congratulate Bola Tinubu

Beneficiaries Of Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Scheme Congratulates Bola Tinubu, e-Portal Reopens

Beneficiaries of Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Scheme Card Initiative have congratulated the President Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice Kashim Shetima.

The congratulatory and appreciation message was expressed early this morning after INEC declared the APC Presidential Candidate as Winner of the 2023 Presidential Election and President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The beneficiaries explained that the subsidised and fairly free transportation service by the Tinubu-Shettima Nairaxi Transit Card was indeed a huge assistance to Commuters, especially in the challenging times of fuel scarcity and severe economic hardship.

The initiative was introduced by Nigeria’s leading tech transport and logistics company, NAIRAXI to provide Subsidized/discounted transportation services to Nigerians.

Commuters say it was introduced at a time when the cost of road transportation is fast increasing and unavoidably expensive. The initiative has helped to mitigate the economic challenges emanating from fuel subsidy removal.

Although, it is a strategic initiative that was created by Nairaxi to attract massive support to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima in the 2023 Presidential elections.

Commuters explained that the transit card was indeed a new found hope for Nigerians and called for more expansion of the program. Speaking with the CEO of Nairaxi, he explained that the portal is now re-opened for Nigerians to signup for their transit cards. he stated that the Tinubu-Shettima Nairaxi Transit Card guarantees Commuters access to subsidised transportation services via its shared bus shuttle services.

According to the Co-founder, Elizabeth Omale, the re-opened portal provides a seamless registration process that allows Nigerians to easily sign up and immediately become a beneficiary of the free and subsidized transportation scheme by Tinubu-Shetima Nairaxi Transit Card Initiative.

