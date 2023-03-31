Benue: Fr. Alia Presents Certificate Of Return To Tor Tiv And Ochi’idoma (Photos)

In a show of deference to the traditional institutions of the Tiv and Idoma people, the Benue State Governor-Elect, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, presented his INEC Certificate of Return to the paramount rulers of both kingdoms.

The ceremony, which took place separately at the palaces of the Tor Tiv, HRM, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Ayatse, on Wednesday 29th March, 2023, and Ochi’Idoma, HRM, Elaigwu Obagaji John, on Thursday, 30th March, 2023, was witnessed by a large gathering of dignitaries, supporters, and well-wishers.

Speaking at the events, Fr. Alia expressed his gratitude to the Benue State Council of Chiefs and the entire Benue people for their overwhelming support during the election and emphasized the importance of traditional institutions in the governance of the state.

He stated, “I am humbled by the mandate given to me by the good people of Benue State, and I promise to do everything in my power to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.” “However, I am also mindful of the fact that traditional institutions play a crucial role in the governance of our state, and I am committed to working closely with the Tiv and Idoma paramount rulers to move Benue State forward.”

In response, the paramount rulers thanked Fr. Alia for his visit and assured him of their support and cooperation in his administration.

The presentation of the INEC Certificate of Return to the traditional rulers is a significant gesture that highlights the importance of traditional institutions in the governance of our dear state and also serves as an example of the need for collaboration between the government and traditional leaders.

https://alia2023.org/fr-alia-presents-certificate-of-return-to-tor-tiv-and-ochiidoma/