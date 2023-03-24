Benue House Member-Elect Escapes Assassination Attempt, His Car Burnt (Photos)

Benue State House of Assembly member-elect for Gboko-West constituency, Mr Aondona Dajoh has escaped an assassination attempt on his life, IGBERETV reports.

According to report, hoodlums ambushed him while he was driving home on Thursday night, March 23, at Gyado Junction in Gboko Local Government Area of the state. He managed to escape but his car was burnt by the hoodlums.

The incident has been confirmed by the Spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene.

Peter Unongu shared photos of the burnt car with the caption;

“The Benue State House of Assembly member- elect for Gboko West constituency Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh was attacked by hoodlums last night and his car burnt in Gboko

Thank God he escaped unhurt”

https://twitter.com/peterunongu1/status/1639154116336263168?s=19

